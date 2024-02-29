U.S Air Force Firefighters with the 182nd Civil Engineer Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard, execute a structural drill training exercise at the 182nd Airlift Wing in Peoria, Illinois, March 3, 2024. This training exercise tests how quickly the squadron can execute fire suppression for a structural fire. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Avery Litton)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2024 16:26
|Photo ID:
|8267415
|VIRIN:
|240303-Z-OR724-2098
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.73 MB
|Location:
|PEORIA, IL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 182nd Airlift Wing Firefighters Execute Structural Drill [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Avery Litton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
