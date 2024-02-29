U.S. Air Force Maj. Daniel Wilton, a chaplain with the 182nd Airlift Wing Chaplain Corps, commissions James Doggette Jr. over drill weekend at the 182nd Airlift Wing, Peoria, Illinois, March 1, 2024. Doggette was commissioned as a chaplain with the 182nd Airlift Wing Chaplain Corps. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Wynndermere Shaw)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2024 Date Posted: 03.03.2024 14:16 Photo ID: 8267289 VIRIN: 240301-Z-UY850-2054 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 4.7 MB Location: PEORIA, IL, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Commissioning at the 182nd Airlift Wing [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Wynndermere Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.