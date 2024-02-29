Commissioning at the 182nd Airlift Wing

U.S. Air Force Maj. Daniel Wilton, a chaplain with the 182nd Airlift Wing Chaplain Corps, commissions James Doggette Jr. over drill weekend at the 182nd Airlift Wing, Peoria, Illinois, March 1, 2024. Doggette was commissioned as a chaplain with the 182nd Airlift Wing Chaplain Corps. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Wynndermere Shaw)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2024 14:16
|Photo ID:
|8267284
|VIRIN:
|240301-Z-UY850-2011
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|5.75 MB
|Location:
|PEORIA, IL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
