    Commissioning at the 182nd Airlift Wing

    Commissioning at the 182nd Airlift Wing

    PEORIA, IL, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Wynndermere Shaw 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Daniel Wilton, a chaplain with the 182nd Airlift Wing Chaplain Corps, commissions James Doggette Jr. over drill weekend at the 182nd Airlift Wing, Peoria, Illinois, March 1, 2024. Doggette was commissioned as a chaplain with the 182nd Airlift Wing Chaplain Corps. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Wynndermere Shaw)

