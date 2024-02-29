Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SD Hosts Slovakia MoD Robert Kaliňák [Image 11 of 13]

    SD Hosts Slovakia MoD Robert Kaliňák

    WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza  

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Slovakia Minister of Defence Robert Kaliňák participate in a bilateral exchange at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., March 1, 2024. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza)

    Date Posted: 03.03.2024 12:13
    VIRIN: 240301-D-PM193-1286
    Location: WASHINGTON, D.C., US
    SECDEF
    Slovakia
    Bilat
    Bilateral Engagement
    SECDEF Austin

