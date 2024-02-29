JTF-Bravo supports Exercise PANAMAX

Panamanians look at a UH-60 Blackhawk assigned to Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, after U.S. Soldiers delivered equipment to a local community during Exercise PANAMAX in Panama, March 2, 2024. During the exercise, 1-228th Aviation Regiment transported over 500 thousand pounds of equipment to include food and modular building systems for the region, and the medical team provided care for local citizens in Mina Zorra treating dehydration, respiratory concerns, and pneumonia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Z. Erwin)

