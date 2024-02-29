Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JTF-Bravo supports Exercise PANAMAX [Image 14 of 24]

    JTF-Bravo supports Exercise PANAMAX

    SOTO CANO AIR BASE, PANAMA

    03.02.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicolas Erwin 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    Joint Task Force-Bravo leadership pose for a photo during Exercise PANAMAX in Panama, March 2, 2024. During the exercise, 1-228th Aviation Regiment transported over 500 thousand pounds of equipment to include food and modular building systems for the region, and the medical team provided care for local citizens in Mina Zorra treating dehydration, respiratory concerns, and pneumonia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Z. Erwin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2024
    Date Posted: 03.03.2024 11:24
    Photo ID: 8267063
    VIRIN: 240302-F-RU464-1262
    Resolution: 5912x3934
    Size: 2.74 MB
    Location: SOTO CANO AIR BASE, PA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JTF-Bravo supports Exercise PANAMAX [Image 24 of 24], by TSgt Nicolas Erwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JTF-Bravo supports Exercise PANAMAX
    JTF-Bravo supports Exercise PANAMAX
    JTF-Bravo supports Exercise PANAMAX
    JTF-Bravo supports Exercise PANAMAX
    JTF-Bravo supports Exercise PANAMAX
    JTF-Bravo supports Exercise PANAMAX
    JTF-Bravo supports Exercise PANAMAX
    JTF-Bravo supports Exercise PANAMAX
    JTF-Bravo supports Exercise PANAMAX
    JTF-Bravo supports Exercise PANAMAX
    JTF-Bravo supports Exercise PANAMAX
    JTF-Bravo supports Exercise PANAMAX
    JTF-Bravo supports Exercise PANAMAX
    JTF-Bravo supports Exercise PANAMAX
    JTF-Bravo supports Exercise PANAMAX
    JTF-Bravo supports Exercise PANAMAX
    JTF-Bravo supports Exercise PANAMAX
    JTF-Bravo supports Exercise PANAMAX
    JTF-Bravo supports Exercise PANAMAX
    JTF-Bravo supports Exercise PANAMAX
    JTF-Bravo supports Exercise PANAMAX
    JTF-Bravo supports Exercise PANAMAX
    JTF-Bravo supports Exercise PANAMAX
    JTF-Bravo supports Exercise PANAMAX

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JTF-Bravo
    JTF-B
    ARSOUTH
    AFSOUTH

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT