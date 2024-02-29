Airmen share insights and camaraderie over a luncheon with Maj. Gen. Craig Strong, the Nebraska Adjutant General, March 2, 2024, at the National Guard air base in Lincoln, Nebraska. The luncheon served as a way to build relationships, foster communication, and maintain a cohesive military environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Schriner)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.1738
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2024 09:36
|Photo ID:
|8266917
|VIRIN:
|240302-Z-MW698-1111
|Resolution:
|5087x3385
|Size:
|910.61 KB
|Location:
|LINCOLN, NE, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Nebraska TAG luncheon at the 155th ARW [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Alexander Schriner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
