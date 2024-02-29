Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nebraska TAG luncheon at the 155th ARW [Image 2 of 6]

    Nebraska TAG luncheon at the 155th ARW

    LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES

    03.03.1542

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Schriner 

    155th Air Refueling Wing, Nebraska Air National Guard

    Maj. Gen. Craig Strong, the Nebraska Adjutant General, shares insights and camaraderie over a luncheon with Airmen, March 2, 2024, at the National Guard air base in Lincoln, Nebraska. The luncheon served as a way to build relationships, foster communication, and maintain a cohesive military environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Schriner)

    TAGS

    Nebraska National Guard
    National Guard
    155th Air Refueling Wing
    Nebraska Air National Guard
    General luncheon

