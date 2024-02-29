101st Airborne Division takes first place at NATO Boxing Finals

U.S. Army Spc. Christian Anzures, an infantryman assigned to 1st Battalion, 187th Infantry Regiment “Leader Rakkasans,” 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), supporting 3rd Infantry Division, stands in the corner of the ring before his match with the NATO Boxing Finals in Tapa, Estonia, March 2, 2024. Soldiers from Estonia, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States competed in the boxing event, building camaraderie between NATO forces. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Trey Gonzales)

