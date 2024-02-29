Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    101st Airborne Division takes first place at NATO Boxing Finals [Image 2 of 5]

    101st Airborne Division takes first place at NATO Boxing Finals

    TAPA, ESTONIA

    03.01.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Trey Gonzales 

    105th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Spc. Timothy Gilbert, an infantryman assigned to 1st Battalion, 187th Infantry Regiment “Leader Rakkasans,” 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), supporting 3rd Infantry Division, shakes his opponent’s hand after winning his match of the NATO Boxing Finals in Tapa, Estonia, March 2, 2024. Soldiers from Estonia, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States competed in the boxing event, building camaraderie between NATO forces. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Trey Gonzales)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2024
    Date Posted: 03.03.2024 08:47
    Location: TAPA, EE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 101st Airborne Division takes first place at NATO Boxing Finals [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Trey Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    V Corps
    XVIII ABN Corps
    Rock of the Marne
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe

