SOUTH CHINA SEA (March 2, 2024) U.S. Navy Senior Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Josh Thorpe, from Los Angeles, conducts a safety meeting, March 2, 2024. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Nine, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Benvie)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2024 Date Posted: 03.03.2024 07:21 Photo ID: 8266841 VIRIN: 240302-N-YG401-1021 Resolution: 4738x3159 Size: 773.38 KB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, TR Safety Meeting [Image 33 of 33], by PO2 Andrew Benvie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.