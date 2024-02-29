TR HAZMAT supplies

SOUTH CHINA SEA (March 2, 2024) U.S. Navy Logistics Specialist Seaman Jared Leske, from Monterey, Calif., right, and Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Vargas, from West Palm Beach, Calif., organize hazardous materials aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), March 2, 2024. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Nine, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class John A. Miller)

Date Taken: 03.02.2024 Date Posted: 03.03.2024