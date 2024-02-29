PHILIPPINE SEA (March 1, 2024) Ensign Molly Workman, the assistant public affairs officer aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), leads a fitness class in the hangar bay, March 1, 2024. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Nine, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Benvie)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2024 Date Posted: 03.03.2024 07:21 Photo ID: 8266821 VIRIN: 240301-N-YG401-1089 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 934.43 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Theodore Roosevelt Fitness Class [Image 33 of 33], by PO2 Andrew Benvie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.