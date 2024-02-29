Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TR VFA 211 COC [Image 23 of 33]

    TR VFA 211 COC

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.01.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class John Miller 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PHILIPPINE SEA (March 1, 2024) U.S. Navy Cmdr. Haywood Foard, outgoing commanding officer of the “Flying Checkmates” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 211, wipers water off after being doused by VFA-211 Sailors during his change of command ceremony aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), March 1, 2024. During the ceremony, Foard turner over command to Cmdr. Sean Stuart. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Nine, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class John A. Miller)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2024
    Date Posted: 03.03.2024 07:32
    Photo ID: 8266819
    VIRIN: 240301-N-VA505-1181
    Resolution: 6720x3780
    Size: 972.27 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TR VFA 211 COC [Image 33 of 33], by PO3 John Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    operations
    7th Fleet
    CVN 71
    carrier
    Theodore Roosevelt
    Pacific Fleet

