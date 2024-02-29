TR VFA 211 COC

PHILIPPINE SEA (March 1, 2024) U.S. Navy Cmdr. Haywood Foard, outgoing commanding officer of the “Flying Checkmates” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 211, greets Sailors after flying an F/A-18E Super Hornet during his change of command ceremony aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), March 1, 2024. During the ceremony, Foard turned over command to Cmdr. Sean Stuart. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Nine, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class John A. Miller)

