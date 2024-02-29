PHILIPPINE SEA (March 1, 2024) U.S. Navy Cmdr. Sean Stuart, incoming commanding officer of the “Flying Checkmates” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 211, lands in an F/A-18E Super Hornet during a change of command ceremony aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), March 1, 2024. During the ceremony, Stuart received command from Cmdr. Haywood Foard. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Nine, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class John A. Miller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2024 Date Posted: 03.03.2024 07:32 Photo ID: 8266811 VIRIN: 240301-N-VA505-1133 Resolution: 4495x2528 Size: 952.32 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 11 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, TR VFA 211 COC [Image 33 of 33], by PO3 John Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.