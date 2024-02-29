PHILIPPINE SEA (March 1, 2024) U.S. Sailors conduct flight operations on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), March 1, 2024. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Nine, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class John A. Miller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2024 Date Posted: 03.03.2024 07:32 Photo ID: 8266804 VIRIN: 240301-N-VA505-1013 Resolution: 6468x4312 Size: 934.42 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, TR flight deck operations [Image 33 of 33], by PO3 John Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.