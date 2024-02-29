NAVEUR-NAVAF Band performs in the Seychelles

Members of the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa Band perform alongside the Seychelles Defense Forces Band in support of exercise Cutlass Express 2024. Cutlass Express 2024, conducted by U.S. Naval Forces Africa and sponsored by U.S. Africa Command, increases the readiness of U.S. forces; enhances maritime domain awareness and collaboration among participating nations; and strengthens the capability of partner nations to combat piracy and counter illicit trafficking and illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)

