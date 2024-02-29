Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAVEUR-NAVAF Band performs in the Seychelles [Image 2 of 2]

    NAVEUR-NAVAF Band performs in the Seychelles

    SEYCHELLES

    02.26.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    Members of the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa Band perform alongside the Seychelles Defense Forces Band in support of exercise Cutlass Express 2024. Cutlass Express 2024, conducted by U.S. Naval Forces Africa and sponsored by U.S. Africa Command, increases the readiness of U.S. forces; enhances maritime domain awareness and collaboration among participating nations; and strengthens the capability of partner nations to combat piracy and counter illicit trafficking and illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2024
    Date Posted: 03.03.2024 01:20
    Photo ID: 8266731
    VIRIN: 240226-N-NO901-1001
    Resolution: 1419x917
    Size: 162.54 KB
    Location: SC
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVEUR-NAVAF Band performs in the Seychelles [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NAVEUR-NAVAF Band performs in the Seychelles
    NAVEUR-NAVAF Band performs in the Seychelles

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Exercises

    TAGS

    Navy Band
    Seychelles
    Partnerships
    NAVEUR-NAVAF Band
    CE 24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT