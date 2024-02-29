Iron Fist 24: Combat Life Saver Training

Japan Ground Self Defense Force Cpl. Hase with the 2nd Amphibious Rapid Deployment Regiment, holds a report on a simulated casualty during combat life saver training, part of Iron Fist 24, on Camp Ainoura, Sasebo, Japan, Mar. 1, 2024. U.S. Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit took the CLS course while JGSDF service members were welcome to observe and participate. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strengthen the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the Japanese Ground Self Defense Force, and the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Christopher Lape)

