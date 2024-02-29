Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iron Fist 24, Combat Life Saver Training [Image 9 of 13]

    Iron Fist 24, Combat Life Saver Training

    CAMP AINOURA, SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    03.01.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Christopher Lape 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Navy hospital corpsman second class Christopher Black, right, a combat life saver course instructor with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, does push-ups with Japan Ground Self Defense Force service members during CLS training, part of Iron Fist 24, on Camp Ainoura, Sasebo, Japan, Mar. 1, 2024. Marines taking the CLS course applied 20 hours of instruction into a practical exam while Japan Ground Self Defense Force service members were welcome to observe and participate. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strengthen the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the Japanese Ground Self Defense Force, and the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Christopher Lape)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2024
    Date Posted: 03.03.2024 01:00
    Photo ID: 8266695
    VIRIN: 240301-M-MJ391-3617
    Resolution: 5713x3809
    Size: 11.24 MB
    Location: CAMP AINOURA, SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    TCCC
    JGSDF
    CLS
    Iron Fist
    2ARDR
    IF24

