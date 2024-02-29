Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Flight Operations Aboard Theodore Roosevelt [Image 13 of 14]

    Flight Operations Aboard Theodore Roosevelt

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.28.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Aaron Haro Gonzalez 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 28, 2024) An F/A-18F Super Hornet, attached to the “Black Knights” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 154, lands on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Feb. 28, 2024. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Nine, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Aaron Haro Gonzalez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2024
    Date Posted: 03.02.2024 21:12
    Photo ID: 8266623
    VIRIN: 240228-N-BR246-1050
    Resolution: 2805x1578
    Size: 693.12 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flight Operations Aboard Theodore Roosevelt [Image 14 of 14], by SA Aaron Haro Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Flight Operations Aboard Theodore Roosevelt
    Flight Operations Aboard Theodore Roosevelt
    Flight Operations Aboard Theodore Roosevelt
    Medical Mass Casualty Drill
    Medical Mass Casualty Drill
    Medical Mass Casualty Drill
    Medical Mass Casualty Drill
    Medical Mass Casualty Drill
    Mass Casualty Drill
    Medical Mass Casualty Drill
    Medical Mass Casualty Drill
    TR mass casualty drill
    Flight Operations Aboard Theodore Roosevelt
    Flight Operations Aboard Theodore Roosevelt

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN 71
    Flight Operations
    USN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT