Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mass Casualty Drill [Image 9 of 14]

    Mass Casualty Drill

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.29.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Krescent Peters 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 29, 2024) U.S. Sailors respond to simulated injuries during a medical mass casualty drill aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Feb. 29, 2024. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Nine, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Krescent Peters)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.29.2024
    Date Posted: 03.02.2024 21:12
    Photo ID: 8266619
    VIRIN: 240229-N-SP932-1009
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 910.33 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mass Casualty Drill [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Krescent Peters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Flight Operations Aboard Theodore Roosevelt
    Flight Operations Aboard Theodore Roosevelt
    Flight Operations Aboard Theodore Roosevelt
    Medical Mass Casualty Drill
    Medical Mass Casualty Drill
    Medical Mass Casualty Drill
    Medical Mass Casualty Drill
    Medical Mass Casualty Drill
    Mass Casualty Drill
    Medical Mass Casualty Drill
    Medical Mass Casualty Drill
    TR mass casualty drill
    Flight Operations Aboard Theodore Roosevelt
    Flight Operations Aboard Theodore Roosevelt

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN 71
    Mass Casualty Drill
    USN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT