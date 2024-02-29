Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Last Day in Yuma [Image 7 of 16]

    Last Day in Yuma

    YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Chloe McAfee 

    Marine Barracks Washington

    Corporal Gerald Wells III, rifle inspector, Silent Drill Platoon, executes the “rifle inspection” sequence during a performance at Kofa High School, Yuma, Ariz., Mar. 1, 2024. The Battle Color Detachment will continue on their west coast tour to Phoenix, Las Vegas, and Albuquerue. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Chloe N. McAfee)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2024
    Date Posted: 03.02.2024 20:54
    Photo ID: 8266600
    VIRIN: 240301-M-UM973-1081
    Resolution: 6438x4294
    Size: 2.43 MB
    Location: YUMA, AZ, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Last Day in Yuma [Image 16 of 16], by LCpl Chloe McAfee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Last Day in Yuma
    Last Day in Yuma
    Last Day in Yuma
    Last Day in Yuma
    Last Day in Yuma
    Last Day in Yuma
    Last Day in Yuma
    Last Day in Yuma
    Last Day in Yuma
    Last Day in Yuma
    Last Day in Yuma
    Last Day in Yuma
    Last Day in Yuma
    Last Day in Yuma
    Last Day in Yuma
    Last Day in Yuma

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Color Guard
    Silent Drill Platoon
    Marine Barracks Washington
    Dum & Bugle Corps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT