Corporal Gerald Wells III, rifle inspector, Silent Drill Platoon, executes the “rifle inspection” sequence during a performance at Kofa High School, Yuma, Ariz., Mar. 1, 2024. The Battle Color Detachment will continue on their west coast tour to Phoenix, Las Vegas, and Albuquerue. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Chloe N. McAfee)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2024 Date Posted: 03.02.2024 20:54 Photo ID: 8266600 VIRIN: 240301-M-UM973-1081 Resolution: 6438x4294 Size: 2.43 MB Location: YUMA, AZ, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Last Day in Yuma [Image 16 of 16], by LCpl Chloe McAfee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.