Marines with the Battle Color Detachment (BCD) execute “pass in review” during a performance at Kofa High School, Yuma, Ariz., Mar. 1, 2024. BCD will continue on their west coast tour to Phoenix, Las Vegas, and Albuquerue. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Chloe N. McAfee)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2024 Date Posted: 03.02.2024 20:54 Photo ID: 8266599 VIRIN: 240301-M-UM973-1105 Resolution: 6261x4176 Size: 2.84 MB Location: YUMA, AZ, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Last Day in Yuma [Image 16 of 16], by LCpl Chloe McAfee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.