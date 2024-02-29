Marines with the Battle Color Detachment (BCD) execute “pass in review” during a performance at Kofa High School, Yuma, Ariz., Mar. 1, 2024. BCD will continue on their west coast tour to Phoenix, Las Vegas, and Albuquerue. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Chloe N. McAfee)
|03.01.2024
|03.02.2024 20:54
|8266599
|240301-M-UM973-1105
|6261x4176
|2.84 MB
|YUMA, AZ, US
|2
|0
This work, Last Day in Yuma [Image 16 of 16], by LCpl Chloe McAfee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
