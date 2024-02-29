Army Spc. Justus Scott wrestles Air Force 2nd Lt. Vincent Dolce during the Greco-Roman style wrestling portion of the 2024 Armed Forces Wrestling Championship at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. March 2, 2024. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2024 Date Posted: 03.02.2024 17:50 Photo ID: 8266496 VIRIN: 240302-D-DB155-1021 Resolution: 1800x1013 Size: 1.22 MB Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2024 Armed Forces Wrestling Championships [Image 10 of 10], by EJ Hersom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.