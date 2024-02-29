Army Spc. Kamal Bey pins Air Force Senior Airman Samuel Adams during the Greco-Roman style wrestling portion of the 2024 Armed Forces Wrestling Championship at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. March 2, 2024. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2024 17:50
|Photo ID:
|8266495
|VIRIN:
|240302-D-DB155-1020
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|1.46 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2024 Armed Forces Wrestling Championships [Image 10 of 10], by EJ Hersom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
