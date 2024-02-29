Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 Armed Forces Wrestling Championships [Image 5 of 10]

    2024 Armed Forces Wrestling Championships

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2024

    Photo by EJ Hersom   

    Army Spc. Kamal Bey pins Air Force Senior Airman Samuel Adams during the Greco-Roman style wrestling portion of the 2024 Armed Forces Wrestling Championship at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. March 2, 2024. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 Armed Forces Wrestling Championships [Image 10 of 10], by EJ Hersom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Wrestling
    Armed Forces
    Olympics
    USA Wrestling

