2024 Armed Forces Wrestling Championships

Army Spc. Ryan Epps tosses Air Force Tech Sgt. Mathews Hanrauch during the Greco-Roman style wrestling portion of the 2024 Armed Forces Wrestling Championship at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. March 2, 2024. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)

Date Taken: 03.02.2024 Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US