024 Armed Forces Wrestling Championships

Army Spc. Timothy Young throws Air Force Staff Sgt. Diante Cooper out of bounds during the Greco-Roman style wrestling portion of the 2024 Armed Forces Wrestling Championship at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. March 2, 2024. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)

