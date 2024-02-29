U.S. Army Soldiers of Bravo Battery, 3rd Battalion, 112th Field Artillery Regiment, 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New Jersey Army National Guard, perform sling load operations with CH-47 Chinook helicopter support from the 1-501st Attack and Reconnaissance Battalion, at Fort Bliss, Texas, March 1, 2024. The exercise was part of a combined arms live fire exercise as the 44th IBCT prepares for deployment in support of U.S. Central Command's Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Kyle Marr)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2024 Date Posted: 03.02.2024 15:19 Photo ID: 8266394 VIRIN: 240301-A-QL391-6452 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 3.72 MB Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NJNG 3-112th Slingload, by CPT Kyle Marr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.