NJNG 3-112th Slingload

U.S. Army Soldiers of Bravo Battery, 3rd Battalion, 112th Field Artillery Regiment, 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New Jersey Army National Guard, perform sling load operations with CH-47 Chinook helicopter support from the 1-501st Attack and Reconnaissance Battalion, at Fort Bliss, Texas, March 1, 2024. The exercise was part of a combined arms live fire exercise as the 44th IBCT prepares for deployment in support of U.S. Central Command's Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Kyle Marr)
