    NJNG 3-112th CALFEX [Image 3 of 6]

    NJNG 3-112th CALFEX

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2024

    Photo by Capt. Kyle Marr 

    New Jersey National Guard   

    U.S. Army Soldiers of Bravo Battery, 3rd Battalion, 112th Field Artillery Regiment, 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New Jersey Army National Guard, conduct a live-fire exercise utilizing the M114 howitzer, Mar. 1, at Fort Bliss, Texas. The exercise was part of a combined arms live fire as the 44th IBCT prepares for a deployment in support of U.S. Central Command’s Combined Joint Task Force- Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Army National Guard photos by Capt. Kyle Marr)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2024
    Date Posted: 03.02.2024 14:09
    Photo ID: 8266334
    VIRIN: 240301-A-QL391-2504
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 6.09 MB
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NJNG 3-112th CALFEX [Image 6 of 6], by CPT Kyle Marr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Bliss
    CENTCOM
    CALFEX
    NJNG
    Operation Inherent Resolve

