U.S. Air Force, Army deliver over 80,000 pounds of humanitarian aid to Gaza

U.S. Airmen move a pallet of humanitarian aid March 1, 2024, at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. The U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army worked together to deliver 80,000 pounds of humanitarian aid. U.S. Central Command and the United States are committed to supporting the humanitarian aid mission to the people of Gaza. (U.S. Air Force Courtesy Photo)
|03.01.2024
|03.02.2024 12:49
|8266304
|240301-F-BQ566-1003
|8256x5504
|33.69 MB
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|14
|0
