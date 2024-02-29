U.S. Air Force, Army deliver over 80,000 pounds of humanitarian aid to Gaza

A U.S. Soldier secures humanitarian aid onto a pallet March 1, 2024, at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. The U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army worked together to deliver 80,000 pounds of humanitarian aid. The U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army worked together to deliver 90,000 pounds of humanitarian aid. The 165th Quartermaster Company rigged the pallets with parachutes to ensure the safe deployment of pallets from the rear of the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force Courtesy Photo)
