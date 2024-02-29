Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Air Force, Army deliver over 80,000 pounds of humanitarian aid to Gaza [Image 2 of 4]

    U.S. Air Force, Army deliver over 80,000 pounds of humanitarian aid to Gaza

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.01.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook        

    United States Air Forces Central     

    A U.S. service member moves a pallet of humanitarian aid using a forklift March 1, 2024, at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. The U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army worked together to deliver 80,000 pounds of humanitarian aid. Delivering humanitarian aid through an airdrop ensures the aid is received by the civilians most in need without delay for communities that may be difficult to reach on the ground due to geography. (U.S. Air Force Courtesy Photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2024
    Date Posted: 03.02.2024 12:49
    Photo ID: 8266296
    VIRIN: 240301-F-BQ566-1006
    Resolution: 8056x5035
    Size: 26.27 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force, Army deliver over 80,000 pounds of humanitarian aid to Gaza [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Air Force, Army deliver over 80,000 pounds of humanitarian aid to Gaza
    U.S. Air Force, Army deliver over 80,000 pounds of humanitarian aid to Gaza
    U.S. Air Force, Army deliver over 80,000 pounds of humanitarian aid to Gaza
    U.S. Air Force, Army deliver over 80,000 pounds of humanitarian aid to Gaza

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCENTCOM
    AFCENT
    Humanitarian Aid
    U.S. Department of Defense
    ARCENT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT