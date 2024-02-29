A U.S. service member moves a pallet of humanitarian aid using a forklift March 1, 2024, at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. The U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army worked together to deliver 80,000 pounds of humanitarian aid. Delivering humanitarian aid through an airdrop ensures the aid is received by the civilians most in need without delay for communities that may be difficult to reach on the ground due to geography. (U.S. Air Force Courtesy Photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2024 Date Posted: 03.02.2024 12:49 Photo ID: 8266296 VIRIN: 240301-F-BQ566-1006 Resolution: 8056x5035 Size: 26.27 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Air Force, Army deliver over 80,000 pounds of humanitarian aid to Gaza [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.