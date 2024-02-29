U.S. service members load pallets of humanitarian aid onto a cargo aircraft March 1, 2024, at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. The U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army worked together to deliver 80,000 pounds of humanitarian aid. The U.S. Air Force rapid global mobility capability enables the expedited movement of critical, life-saving supplies throughout the Middle East. (U.S. Air Force Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2024 12:49
|Photo ID:
|8266291
|VIRIN:
|240301-F-ZA023-1004
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|6.36 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Air Force, Army deliver over 80,000 pounds of humanitarian aid to Gaza [Image 4 of 4], by Capt. Stephanie Squires, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT