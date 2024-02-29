Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force, Army deliver over 80,000 pounds of humanitarian aid to Gaza [Image 1 of 4]

    U.S. Air Force, Army deliver over 80,000 pounds of humanitarian aid to Gaza

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.01.2024

    Photo by Capt. Stephanie Squires 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    U.S. service members load pallets of humanitarian aid onto a cargo aircraft March 1, 2024, at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. The U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army worked together to deliver 80,000 pounds of humanitarian aid. The U.S. Air Force rapid global mobility capability enables the expedited movement of critical, life-saving supplies throughout the Middle East. (U.S. Air Force Courtesy Photo)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2024
    VIRIN: 240301-F-ZA023-1004
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force, Army deliver over 80,000 pounds of humanitarian aid to Gaza [Image 4 of 4], by Capt. Stephanie Squires, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCENTCOM
    AFCENT
    Humanitarian Aid
    U.S. Department of Defense
    ARCENT

