U.S. Air Force, Army deliver over 80,000 pounds of humanitarian aid to Gaza

U.S. service members load pallets of humanitarian aid onto a cargo aircraft March 1, 2024, at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. The U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army worked together to deliver 80,000 pounds of humanitarian aid. The U.S. Air Force rapid global mobility capability enables the expedited movement of critical, life-saving supplies throughout the Middle East. (U.S. Air Force Courtesy Photo)

