Sgt. 1st Class John Angelo is promoted to the rank of Master Sgt. by Brig. Gen. Joe Sharkey, during a promotion ceremony at North Fort Cavazos, Feb. 25, 2024. Angelo serves as the non-commissioned officer in charge of the public affairs section for the 34th Infantry Division "Red Bulls". (Minnesota National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2024 10:28
|Photo ID:
|8266205
|VIRIN:
|240225-Z-DY230-1044
|Resolution:
|6034x4023
|Size:
|2.01 MB
|Location:
|FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Angelo receives promotion [Image 12 of 12], by SSG Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
