Angelo receives promotion

Sgt. 1st Class John Angelo is promoted to the rank of Master Sgt. by Brig. Gen. Joe Sharkey, during a promotion ceremony at North Fort Cavazos, Feb. 25, 2024. Angelo serves as the non-commissioned officer in charge of the public affairs section for the 34th Infantry Division "Red Bulls". (Minnesota National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)

