    Angelo receives promotion [Image 1 of 12]

    Angelo receives promotion

    FORT CAVAZOS, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh 

    34th Red Bull Infantry Division

    Sgt. 1st Class John Angelo is promoted to the rank of Master Sgt. by Brig. Gen. Joe Sharkey, during a promotion ceremony at North Fort Cavazos, Feb. 25, 2024. Angelo serves as the non-commissioned officer in charge of the public affairs section for the 34th Infantry Division "Red Bulls". (Minnesota National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)

    Promotion
    Red Bulls
    Minnesota National Guard
    National Guard
    Deployment
    Fort Cavazos

