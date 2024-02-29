Reservists from the 914th ARW Arrive in Sweden for Exercise Nordic Response 24

U.S. Air Force Reservists assigned to Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station offload luggage with Swedish Air Force air terminal platoon members at Luleå-Kallax Air Base, Sweden, Mar. 2, 2024. Members flew approximately 3,800 miles to participate in Exercise Nordic Response 24. NR24 provides NATO Allies and partners the experience to operate in harsh arctic climates and mountainous terrain, and to adapt and thrive in those operational environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

