A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker, from the 914th Air Refueling Wing, taxis on a runway at Luleå-Kallax Air Base, Sweden, Mar. 2, 2024. Members assigned to Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, flew approximately 3,800 miles to participate in Exercise Nordic Response 24.NR24 provides NATO Allies and partners the experience to operate in harsh arctic climates and mountainous terrain, and to adapt and thrive in those operational environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2024 Date Posted: 03.02.2024 08:51 Photo ID: 8266109 VIRIN: 240302-F-KS661-1002 Resolution: 5616x3159 Size: 7.44 MB Location: LULEå-KALLAX AIR BASE, BD, SE Hometown: NIAGARA FALLS INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, NY, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Reservists from the 914th ARW Arrive in Sweden for Exercise Nordic Response 24 [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.