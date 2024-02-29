Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Reservists from the 914th ARW Arrive in Sweden for Exercise Nordic Response 24 [Image 3 of 6]

    Reservists from the 914th ARW Arrive in Sweden for Exercise Nordic Response 24

    LULEå-KALLAX AIR BASE, BD, SWEDEN

    03.02.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Reservists assigned to Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station coordinate with a Swedish Air Force air terminal platoon member at Luleå-Kallax Air Base, Sweden, Mar. 2, 2024. Members flew approximately 3,800 miles to participate in Exercise Nordic Response 24. NR24 provides NATO Allies and partners the experience to operate in harsh arctic climates and mountainous terrain, and to adapt and thrive in those operational environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2024
    Date Posted: 03.02.2024 08:51
    Photo ID: 8266108
    VIRIN: 240302-F-KS661-1005
    Resolution: 5442x3621
    Size: 8.62 MB
    Location: LULEå-KALLAX AIR BASE, BD, SE
    Hometown: NIAGARA FALLS INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, NY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reservists from the 914th ARW Arrive in Sweden for Exercise Nordic Response 24 [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Reservists from the 914th ARW Arrive in Sweden for Exercise Nordic Response 24
    Reservists from the 914th ARW Arrive in Sweden for Exercise Nordic Response 24
    Reservists from the 914th ARW Arrive in Sweden for Exercise Nordic Response 24
    Reservists from the 914th ARW Arrive in Sweden for Exercise Nordic Response 24
    Reservists from the 914th ARW Arrive in Sweden for Exercise Nordic Response 24
    Reservists from the 914th ARW Arrive in Sweden for Exercise Nordic Response 24

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    ReadyForces
    WeAreNATO
    NordicResponse24
    TransatlanticBond
    AllianceResilience

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT