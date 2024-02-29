Vertical Replenishment at Sea

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Brandon Baldwin, left and Aviation’s Boatswain’s Mate (Fuels) Kody Bennette, right, assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19), conduct flight operations with an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter attached to the "Chargers" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 26, Feb. 16. Mesa Verde and 26th (MEU(SOC) are on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S. allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mailani Jones)

