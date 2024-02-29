Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CW5 Morrison Promotion [Image 2 of 4]

    CW5 Morrison Promotion

    KUWAIT

    02.05.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Catessa Palone 

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    James "Jim" Morrison promotes to U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 on February 6, 2024, at Camp Buehring, Kuwait. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Catessa Palone)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2024
    Date Posted: 03.02.2024 06:05
    Photo ID: 8266022
    VIRIN: 240206-A-HK139-7809
    Resolution: 5253x3683
    Size: 2.76 MB
    Location: KW
    This work, CW5 Morrison Promotion [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Catessa Palone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

