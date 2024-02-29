Aircraft Maintainers assigned to the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division, conduct routine maintenance on aircraft on February 15, 2024, at Camp Buehring, Kuwait. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Catessa Palone)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2024 05:56
|Photo ID:
|8266018
|VIRIN:
|240215-A-HK139-5836
|Resolution:
|3738x5701
|Size:
|1.23 MB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Aircraft Maintenance [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Catessa Palone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT