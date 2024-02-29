Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Assault Course Aircraft Orientation [Image 1 of 5]

    Air Assault Course Aircraft Orientation

    KUWAIT

    02.13.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Catessa Palone 

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Air Assault candidates receive an aircraft orientation class as part of their phase 1 training on February 14, 2024, at Camp Buehring, Kuwait. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Catessa Palone)

    Date Taken: 02.13.2024
    Date Posted: 03.02.2024 05:44
    Photo ID: 8266007
    VIRIN: 240214-A-HK139-9674
    Resolution: 3675x5585
    Size: 748.22 KB
    Location: KW
    This work, Air Assault Course Aircraft Orientation [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Catessa Palone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    82CAB-82ABN, air assault course, aircraft

