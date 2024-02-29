Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ikego Spring to Spring [Image 11 of 14]

    Ikego Spring to Spring

    ZUSHI, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    03.02.2024

    Photo by James Kimber 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    ZUSHI, Japan (March 2, 2024) - City of Zushi first responders try to get a young child in a family photo to smile for the camera during the Ikego Community Outreach Fair Spring to Spring March 2, 2024 in Ikego Housing Area. The fair included a mochi pounding, free food and play areas, and 25 information and demonstration booths. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2024
    Date Posted: 03.02.2024 01:40
    Photo ID: 8265909
    VIRIN: 240302-N-FG395-1095
    Resolution: 11648x8736
    Size: 68.99 MB
    Location: ZUSHI, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ikego Spring to Spring [Image 14 of 14], by James Kimber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fleet Activities Yokosuka
    Ikego Housing
    Spring to Spring

