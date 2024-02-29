ZUSHI, Japan (March 2, 2024) - City of Zushi first responders try to get a young child in a family photo to smile for the camera during the Ikego Community Outreach Fair Spring to Spring March 2, 2024 in Ikego Housing Area. The fair included a mochi pounding, free food and play areas, and 25 information and demonstration booths. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2024 01:40
|Photo ID:
|8265909
|VIRIN:
|240302-N-FG395-1095
|Resolution:
|11648x8736
|Size:
|68.99 MB
|Location:
|ZUSHI, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ikego Spring to Spring [Image 14 of 14], by James Kimber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
