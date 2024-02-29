Ikego Spring to Spring

ZUSHI, Japan (March 2, 2024) - A young boy climbs off of a City of Zushi Fire Department fire engine during the Ikego Community Outreach Fair Spring to Spring March 2, 2024 in Ikego Housing Area. The fair included a mochi pounding, free food and play areas, and 25 information and demonstration booths. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber)

