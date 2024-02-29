ZUSHI, Japan (March 2, 2024) - The Nile C. Kinnick JROTC color guard stands at attention for the National anthem at the Ikego Community Outreach Fair Spring to Spring March 2, 2024 in Ikego Housing Area. The fair included a mochi pounding, free food and play areas, and 25 information and demonstration booths. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2024 Date Posted: 03.02.2024 01:41 Photo ID: 8265900 VIRIN: 240302-N-FG395-1023 Resolution: 11204x8403 Size: 51.68 MB Location: ZUSHI, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ikego Spring to Spring [Image 14 of 14], by James Kimber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.