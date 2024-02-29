Sgt. Maj. Roosevelt Whetstone, the First Corps G3 Sergeant Major, speaks to the competitors of the I Corps marksmanship competition during the awards ceremony on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, March 1, 2024. The I Corps marksmanship competition evaluates Soldiers’ proficiency with various firearms and shooting scenarios throughout the event. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Hunter Carpenter)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2024 22:14
|Photo ID:
|8265729
|VIRIN:
|240301-A-CK914-1002
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|6.88 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, America's First Corps hosts annual marksmanship competition [Image 2 of 2], by PFC Hunter Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
