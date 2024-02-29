America's First Corps hosts annual marksmanship competition

Sgt. Maj. Roosevelt Whetstone, the First Corps G3 Sergeant Major, speaks to the competitors of the I Corps marksmanship competition during the awards ceremony on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, March 1, 2024. The I Corps marksmanship competition evaluates Soldiers’ proficiency with various firearms and shooting scenarios throughout the event. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Hunter Carpenter)

Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US