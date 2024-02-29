Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    America's First Corps hosts annual marksmanship competition [Image 2 of 2]

    America's First Corps hosts annual marksmanship competition

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Hunter Carpenter 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Sgt. Maj. Roosevelt Whetstone, the First Corps G3 Sergeant Major, speaks to the competitors of the I Corps marksmanship competition during the awards ceremony on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, March 1, 2024. The I Corps marksmanship competition evaluates Soldiers’ proficiency with various firearms and shooting scenarios throughout the event. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Hunter Carpenter)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2024
    Date Posted: 03.01.2024 22:14
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
    TAGS

    JBLM
    I Corps
    Readiness
    Marksmanship
    MeetYourArmy
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific

