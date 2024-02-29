U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 11th Airborne Division stand at attention during the First Corps marksmanship competition awards ceremony held on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, March 1, 2024. This is 11th Airborne Division's 6th consecutive win in this competition. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Hunter Carpenter)
|03.01.2024
|03.01.2024 22:14
|8265728
|240301-A-CK914-1001
|6720x4480
|6.76 MB
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|2
|0
This work, America's First Corps hosts annual marksmanship competition [Image 2 of 2], by PFC Hunter Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
