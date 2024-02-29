Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    America's First Corps hosts annual marksmanship competition

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Hunter Carpenter 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 11th Airborne Division stand at attention during the First Corps marksmanship competition awards ceremony held on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, March 1, 2024. This is 11th Airborne Division's 6th consecutive win in this competition. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Hunter Carpenter)

    TAGS

    JBLM
    I Corps
    Readiness
    Marksmanship
    MeetYourArmy
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific

