America's First Corps hosts annual marksmanship competition

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 11th Airborne Division stand at attention during the First Corps marksmanship competition awards ceremony held on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, March 1, 2024. This is 11th Airborne Division's 6th consecutive win in this competition. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Hunter Carpenter)

