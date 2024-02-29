Sgt. 1st Class Manuel Briones, 65th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, participated in a board during the final phases of the Best Career Counselor Competition held at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Feb. 28, 2024. The Best Career Counselor Competition recognizes Soldiers who demonstrate commitment to the Army Values, embody the Warrior Ethos, and represent the Force of the Future. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Taylor Gray)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2024 18:51
|Photo ID:
|8265681
|VIRIN:
|240228-A-YX677-5188
|Resolution:
|5713x3811
|Size:
|860.75 KB
|Location:
|FORT SHAFTER, HI, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Indo-Pacific hosts 2024 Best Career Counselor Competition [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Taylor Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Indo-Pacific hosts 2024 Best Career Counselor Competition
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT