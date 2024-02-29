Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Indo-Pacific hosts 2024 Best Career Counselor Competition [Image 3 of 3]

    Indo-Pacific hosts 2024 Best Career Counselor Competition

    FORT SHAFTER, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2024

    Photo by Spc. Taylor Gray 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Sgt. 1st Class Manuel Briones, 65th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, participated in a board during the final phases of the Best Career Counselor Competition held at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Feb. 28, 2024. The Best Career Counselor Competition recognizes Soldiers who demonstrate commitment to the Army Values, embody the Warrior Ethos, and represent the Force of the Future. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Taylor Gray)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2024
    Date Posted: 03.01.2024 18:51
    Photo ID: 8265681
    VIRIN: 240228-A-YX677-5188
    Resolution: 5713x3811
    Size: 860.75 KB
    Location: FORT SHAFTER, HI, US
    This work, Indo-Pacific hosts 2024 Best Career Counselor Competition [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Taylor Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USARPAC
    25ID

